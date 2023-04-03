Players Choice Sports is celebrating their grand re-opening and National Hockey Card Day. (@playerschoicesports/Instagram)

Kelowna’s Players Choice Sports to celebrate grand re-opening and National Hockey Card Day

The grand re-opening is taking place on Saturday, April 15

After a series of break-ins, Players Choice Sports is celebrating with a grand opening in a new location on April 15 with help from the premiere trading card and sports collectables company Upper Deck.

While the store opened back on March 4, they will be hosting their official grand re-opening to also celebrate National Hockey Card Day.

To celebrate those events, free hockey cards will be given out to people who attend. People can also enter to win Upper Deck prizes and take part in a scavenger hunt around the store.

Players Choice Sports’ new location is at #2 – 310 Banks Road.

