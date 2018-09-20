photo: Daian Gan

Kelowna’s Pleasure Painters to host day of art

The annual art sale will take place Oct. 20

Kelowna’s Pleasure Painters will host their annual art show and sale once again at the Parkinson Activity Centre.

The group made up of senior citizens that are passionate about creating art meet once a week for a drop in class where they use watercolours, oil paints and acrylic to create their masterpieces.

RELATED: Aboriginal artists featured at Kelowna Art Gallery

“It’s very social,” said participant Margaret-Ann Hooper. “We have 25 members and some of them have been coming for 20 years, one man is 92 and is from Italy.”

The artists will be selling and showing a variety of pieces that they have been working on throughout the year and look forward to welcoming guests with door prizes and refreshments.

Guests looking to go home with a new piece of artwork for their home are asked to bring cash.

The event will take place Oct. 20 from 10 a.m.until 3 p.m. at the Parkinson Activity Centre.

