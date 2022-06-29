Kelowna’s Royal Canadian Legion donates $80,000 to Okanagan College

The donation goes towards the college’s new health services building

The Royal Canadian Legion has made a significant donation to Okanagan College’s new Health Services Centre.

In an announcement Wednesday morning (June 29), the Legion donated $80,000 from its Poppy Fund to the campus’ newest building. Located on Kelowna’s campus, the state-of-the-art centre for health and social care students opened in 2021.

“We took a building tour and we’re extremely impressed with the advanced level of training being provided,” said Darlene McCaffery, President, Branch 26, The Royal Canadian Legion. “We believe in the power of education, and we’re proud to invest in the next generation of health care providers.”

Okanagan College has been raising money for the Health Service Building through their ‘Our Students, Your Health’ Campaign since 2019. With the recent donation, they have raised $4.5 million to go towards the $19 million facilities.

“We raise money through poppy sales to support Veterans and their families,” said McCaffery. “What better way to do that than by ensuring they have access to well-trained health care professionals in their local communities.”

Despite the facility being opened for a year now, the college is still looking for community support and donations to continue to add vital pieces of training equipment. They’ve almost achieved their goal of raising $5 million.

“We’ve been overwhelmed by the generosity of the Royal Canadian Legion and the abundance of community support we’ve received,” said Helen Jackman, Executive Director, Okanagan College Foundation. “Contributions to the Our Students, Your Health campaign will transform students’ lives and improve the health of communities throughout the Okanagan.”

