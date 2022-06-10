Students from nine local schools met at Hollywood Road Educational Services on June 9, 2022 to compete in the SumoBots tournament (Brittany Webster - Capital News)

Students from nine local schools met at Hollywood Road Educational Services on June 9, 2022 to compete in the SumoBots tournament (Brittany Webster - Capital News)

Kelowna’s SumoBot event a big hit

45 teams fought for top prize with handmade robots

Hollywood Road Educational Services hosted SumoBots on Thursday.

Kids from nine local schools gathered to compete in robot wrestling after creating their own computer-coded bot.

Student Anton with Team MAM explained how the game works.

“You have to push them off. Once they’re passed the white line on the board then they’re out.”

But Team MAM learned a tough lesson about computers in the months leading up to the event.

Anton, Misha, and Mya told Capital News they had to start from scratch after forgetting to save their code.

The day started with all 45 teams competing in a round-robin before heading into elimination rounds.

The top four teams all walked away with a prize.

And all students walked away with knowledge on computers, coding, and working with a team.

READ MORE: Okanagan Gymnastics team bounce and tumble to tournament success

@thebrittwebster
brittany.webster@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Computers and ElectronicsKelownaTechnology

Previous story
Okanagan Nature Nut narrows in on bats

Just Posted

(Photo - @benstewartbc/Twitter)
Free concert at Kelowna’s Prospera Place to wind down Canada Day

(Contributed)
Owner reunited with stolen puppy in Kelowna

City says this will be a pilot year for the event with all activities taking place August 27th in City Park (Photo - City of Kelowna)
Made in Kelowna made for celebrating community

(Photo - @theWHL/Twitter)
Kelowna and Lake Country talent invited to Hockey Canada development camp