Kelowna’s The Great Closet Cleanout is back

Spring is in the air and it’s that time of year to once again begin cleaning out the closet.

What better way to refresh the wardrobe than with The Great Closet Cleanout. The event, which usually takes place every spring and fall, is finally back to full capacity with more than 40 tables signed up to sell clothing.

Event organizer Rosanne Ting-Mak Brow said this is a chance for everyone to update their spring and summer wardrobes while supporting local charities.

“Gently used ladies’ shoes, clothing and accessories will be available to purchase and The Bridge Youth Recovery House will receive a portion of the proceeds and any leftover clothing donated by the ladies will be going to Mamas for Mamas,” she said.

Those who attend will have the opportunity to win door prizes and the first 100 people through the door will get a reusable gift page with coupons and treats inside.

The Spring Closet Cleanout runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday, April 24 at the Laurel Packinghouse – 1304 Ellis St.

More details about The Great Closet Cleanout are available at www.greatclosetcleanout.com.

