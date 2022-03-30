Kelowna’s Watson Road Elementary raises funds for youth

The Social Justice Club at Watson Road Elementary is working to make the world a better place.

A toonie drive hosted by the club recently was able to raise $470 for the Bridge Youth & Family Services, ran over a four-day period by the club made up of grade four and five students.

“This group of students is so fiercely passionate about justice and kindness,” said Meaghan Walls, the teacher leading the club. “As soon as they heard about the programs at The Bridge they knew that was what they wanted to raise money for. They are so eager to learn and help others and to share their own stories and experiences with injustice.”

Walls said that when Bridge Director of Community Engagement Kelly Paley arrived with the big cheque, all of the students wanted to help write it, taking their turns and cooperating to do so.

“This is so representative of who they are, in everything they do. When Kelly asked them which program they wanted the money to go towards, Etcetera or The Recovery House, they all unanimously agreed ‘both’ programs without batting an eye.”

The Social Justice Club focuses on issues that affect youth in their community. Just recently, the club painted a staircase in the school in rainbow colours to promote inclusion of the 2SLGBTQIA+ community.

The club wants to thank the community for their support of the fundraiser, as well as school administration Janet Williams and Dave Johnson.

READ MORE: Kelowna SPCA contract renewed by regional district

READ MORE: Kelowna cops getting multiple mental health calls daily

@JakeC_16

Jake.courtepatte@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.