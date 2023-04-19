Keremeos’ Edie Parker turns 100: ‘Still kicking and full of humour!’

The centenarian credits her long life to being surrounded by good friends

Keremeos resident Edie Parker makes the first slice on her 100th birthday cake on April 12. (Contributed)

Edie Parker, a long-time resident of the Similkameen Valley had a wonderful 100th birthday party April 12 at Orchard Haven in her hometown of Keremeos.

There was cake, laughter, a roaring happy birthday song as well as memories and jokes to share.

The centenarian credits her long life to being surrounded by good friends.

“Edie is very happy to hit 100! Still kicking and full of humour,” said friend Cheryl Hogeweide who provided some information about the centenarian.

Edie was born in Hudson Heights, Que., the youngest of five siblings. Her mother died when she was four leaving her father to care for all the children.

Times were very hard but he instilled in her much kindness and wisdom which she still pays forward today.

Edie outlived two wonderful husbands but never had children of her own. She worked at a variety of jobs but the one dear to her heart and worth many stories is her many years working for the iconic Woodward’s store in Vancouver and later in Kamloops.

She has a big heart for animals and over the years had many wonderful dogs, cats and horses. She was also an avid horsewoman.

At one point in her life, Edie took up flying lessons to become an airplane pilot but her husband was too worried about he safety so she never got her license.

She and her late husband Jim loved camping in their van before Jim’s health started to fail.

She has always welcoming to people and no one ever goes hungry in her home. She loves her friends and extended family.

Be around Edie and she has an endless catalogue of jokes to share and many words of wisdom for one to think about. She always gives good advice if asked, but was never one to interfere, said Hogeweide.

Until she sold her home in 2018, she enjoyed entertaining and cooking and was still driving well into her 90s.

“So happy to be back in Keremeos,” she said after a lengthy stay in Penticton.

Happy Birthday Edie!