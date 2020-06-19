It’s kitten season in the Okanagan. Image: Pixabay

Kitten season causes challenges for Okanagan animal rescue

AlleyCATS needs donations to help with the many kitten litters they are fostering

-Lizzie Skelton

The COVID-19 pandemic brought many financial and unprecedented challenges for businesses and organizations; however, small non-profits have been particularly affected due to lack of donations.

AlleyCATS, an Okanagan based cat rescue, is not only facing financial issues brought on by the pandemic they are also dealing with the many kittens that are born each spring.

Bosley’s in Penticton is looking to help the charity out by collecting kitten supplies.

According to AlleyCATS kitten season is always a challenge and this year it is particularly difficult as donations are down and opportunities to showcase pets available for adoption have dropped significantly because of the pandemic.

As the rescue is currently caring for numerous litters of kittens, Bosley’s wanted to assist them.

During June, Bosley’s will be hosting Giving Back. Each time a customer buys dog or cat food, treats and flea and tick protection at Bosley’s will donate $1 to AlleyCATS.

Bosley’s will also be collecting donations of essential pet supplies such as kitten food and non-clumping litter.

“The volunteers at AlleyCATS do such important work caring for abandoned and feral cats across the Okanagan Valley,” said Ashley Auger-Patry, Bosley’s Penticton manager.

READ MORE: AlleyCATS Okanagan: Pet of the week

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Animal Shelters

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Secwépemc great-grandmother earns Dogwood diploma
Next story
Lake Country RCMP help baby deer through fence

Just Posted

Lake Country RCMP help baby deer through fence

The fawn attempted to squeeze itself through railings, according to the RCMP

OK Corral to host live stream concert

Country artist Kadooh will perform on the OK Corral’s Facebook page

Kelowna RCMP investigating serious crash on Lakeshore Road

The crash closed the area to traffic for several hours on June 18

WHL teams will need fans in seats to operate next season, says commissioner

The WHL consists of 22 teams spread across Canada’s four western provinces

Regional district’s Environmental Education Centre set to reopen

The centre is scheduled to reopen on June 23

B.C. launches investigation into allegations of racist blood-alcohol guessing game in ER

Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond has been appointed by the province to look into the allegations

Signatures gathered in opposition to Summerland solar project

First 15 names included in document to be presented at June 22 council meeting

Former executive director of Downtown Penticton Association charged with fraud

Kerrilynn Milton was arrested on June 11

Kitten season causes challenges for Okanagan animal rescue

AlleyCATS needs donations to help with the many kitten litters they are fostering

Suspicious message forces Kamloops police to evacuate two schools, houses

A suspicious message was written on David Thompson Elementary School, Friday

Okanagan Skaha School District appoints principal, vice-principal

Appointments will both take effect Aug. 1, 2020

Work stoppage in support of Juneteenth shuts down West Coast ports

Union has 60,000 members who work in ports in Alaska, B.C., south to California and Hawaii

No jail time for Curtis Sagmoen found guilty of running over sex worker with ATV

Curtis Sagmoen slapped with probation and long list of conditions Friday in Vernon courthouse

B.C. hands COVID-19 border crossing checks back to Ottawa

Provincial screening continues for arriving farm workers

Most Read