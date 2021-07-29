Knitters unite for Okanagan yarn crawl

The festival stretches from Summerland to Armstrong and will begin on August 6

There will be sales, pop up shops prize draws and more across five stores throughout the Okanagan (Pixabay stock image)

When Yarn Okanagan’s fibre festival was cancelled last year, owner Cheryl Brown was devastated. However, she saw an opportunity to create a new event, one that welcomed all the new yarn enthusiasts that joined the community during the pandemic.

“We have seen an increase in new knitters and crocheters during the past year,” says Yarn Crawl organizer and Kelowna Yarn owner Cheryl Brown. “The stress-reducing effects of fibre crafts like knitting have been well-documented, and we’ve never needed those benefits more”

On Aug. 6 and 7, a group of yarn stores stretching from Summerland to Armstrong will be hosting the first Okanagan Yarn Crawl. The free event invites yarn enthusiasts to five yarn different stores to connect with other knitters across the region. Each store has its own unique entertainment planned which will include sales, pop-up shops, prize draws, social events and even a mini-fibre market at Kelowna Yarn & Needlecrafts.

Yarn Crawl passports are available at Summerland’s The Bee’s Knees, Kelowna’s Art of Yarn and Kelowna Yarn & Needlecrafts, Vernon’s A Twist of Yarn, or The Twisted Purl in Armstrong for $5. Bearers can get their passport stamped at each store they visit., earning discounts and entry into prize draws.

READ MORE: Okanagan non-profit that cleans up illegal dump sites rewarded with $10k donation

READ MORE: Random acts of kindness movement lands in Kelowna

@_isabellaggrace

isabella.harmel@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

CommunityKelowna