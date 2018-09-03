Labour Day long weekend: in your words

We have compiled a community photo album of how Kelowna spent the long weekend

It’s back to school, get ready for early mornings and all nighters fueled by coffee and adrenaline. Labour Day long-weekend was met by sunshine and an influx of students coming into town to move in to the dorms. Here’s how Kelowna spent the last weekend of summer.

Meadow Vista Friday Night Market

Meadow Vista Honey Wines hosted the last of their Aug. evening event featuring shopping, live music, food and of course wine. Each week different vendors showed off their treasures along with food trucks for a night of fun under the summer moon.

Denim on the Diamond

Denim on the Diamond, the Okanagan Valley’s newest outdoor music festival, will took over Kings Stadium in downtown Kelowna on Saturday. Home-grown country star Chad Brownlee will headline, and will be joined by other local artists such as Jojo Mason, Devon Coyote, Tiger Moon and Ben Klick, among others.

Dunbar Cycles Summer Series B.C. Cup

Athletes came from around the province to ride at Big White Ski Resort.

Seth Sherlock from Squamish, won the 15 to 16 year old riders moto. Sherlock has been training since he was 11 years old and is planning on training for the World Cup next year.

UBC Okanagan campus move-in day

Students hauled all their worldly possessions into their new dorm rooms today, the fun on campus is just getting started.

The SDSS parent contingent A post shared by mymauidog (@mymauidog) on Sep 2, 2018 at 2:00pm PDT

We have put together a community photo album to see how you spent your long weekend. Want to be featured next week? Tag your location as Kelowna and use #yourkelowna and check back next Monday morning to see if you were featured!

