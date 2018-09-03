Labour Day long weekend: in your words

It’s back to school, get ready for early mornings and all nighters fueled by coffee and adrenaline. Labour Day long-weekend was met by sunshine and an influx of students coming into town to move in to the dorms. Here’s how Kelowna spent the last weekend of summer.
___
Meadow Vista Friday Night Market
Meadow Vista Honey Wines hosted the last of their Aug. evening event featuring shopping, live music, food and of course wine. Each week different vendors showed off their treasures along with food trucks for a night of fun under the summer moon.
___
Denim on the Diamond
Denim on the Diamond, the Okanagan Valley’s newest outdoor music festival, will took over Kings Stadium in downtown Kelowna on Saturday. Home-grown country star Chad Brownlee will headline, and will be joined by other local artists such as Jojo Mason, Devon Coyote, Tiger Moon and Ben Klick, among others.
___
Dunbar Cycles Summer Series B.C. Cup
Athletes came from around the province to ride at Big White Ski Resort.
Seth Sherlock from Squamish, won the 15 to 16 year old riders moto. Sherlock has been training since he was 11 years old and is planning on training for the World Cup next year.
___
UBC Okanagan campus move-in day
Students hauled all their worldly possessions into their new dorm rooms today, the fun on campus is just getting started.
