Ladies gather for a royal affair in Vernon

The Crown Jewels of Canada Society held a lawn bowling extravaganza in Vernon on Thursday

It was a royal affair, from fascinators, to tiaras and even Prince Harry himself, well sort-of.

The Crown Jewels of Canada Society took to the greens of the Vernon Lawn Bowling Club on Thursday, to celebrate the marriage of Prince Harry to Meghan Markle – with a cardboard cutout of Harry in attendance.

Hosted by the Cheeky Chicks Chapter of Vernon, more than 60 members from as far away as Blind Bay attended the extravaganza that held promises of lunch and prizes

Dressed in red, white and purple the ladies social club holds numerous events throughout the year.

“Each chapter has it’s own rules, we just meet for lunch we don’t do anything at night,” said Queen of the Cheeky Chicks Foulkes. “We are all old and don’t want to drive at night. We do a little bit of charity work, not much, it’s mostly just selfish fun.”

Foulkes says the ladies have attended activities from opal mining to cruises, to Las Vegas partying.

Mary Malerby explained she was joined the society to be apart of a girls group and share a lot of laughs.

“We go to lunch, we go out to dinner, we drink wine, and do all the things that are important to age gracefully,” she said.

While others said joining the Crown Jewels of Canada Society is a way to meet new people and belong to group of nice ladies.

@Jen_zee
jen.zielinski@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Ryga Festival featured variety of events

Just Posted

Okanagan Dream Rally exceeds fundraising goal

In their fifth year, the charity event raised $425,000

VIDEO: Tense police situation ends in Kelowna

Shots were fired and police swarmed the area …

Kalamoir Regional Park re-opens to vehicles

The waterfront park in West Kelowna is no longer a fire risk

Lake Country council candidates file nomination packages

Nomination packages have begun to trickle in

Pedestrian hit in West Kelowna

The pedestrian was taken away in an ambulance

VIDEO: Mountain goat stuck for hours under B.C. bridge returned to wild

Conservation officers were able to tranquilize and free the goat

Police investigate shooting in Ontario, four reportedly wounded

There are reports that several people were shot in St. Catharines

Canada, allies express ‘full confidence’ Russian officials approved poisoning

British Prime Minister Theresa May described the suspects as Russian military intelligence officers

Lillooet mayor asks for rail service to return to Vancouver-Prince George route

Trains along the route were discontinued by the B.C. government in 2002

Ladies gather for a royal affair in Vernon

The Crown Jewels of Canada Society held a lawn bowling extravaganza in Vernon on Thursday

Burt Reynolds dead at 82

Reports indicate the actor died of a heart attack in Florida

B.C. spill response plans in limbo after Trans Mountain decision

Nearly $150 million in new bases, personnel and ships are on hold

Health minister announces $72M in emergency funding for B.C.’s opioid crisis

Funds split between province, federal government in new Emergency Treatment Fund

New experience centre to showcase South Okanagan wines

Great Estates Wine Experience Centre will open at the Penticton Lakeside Resort

Most Read