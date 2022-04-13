Pieces from a past Art Walk remain on display outside Lake Country Municipal Hall (Brittany Webster)

Lake Country accepting applications for 2022 Art Walk

The district will be accepting applications until June 1

Lake Country is now accepting applications for the 2022 Art Walk.

The two day annual event includes live performances, hands on activities for the whole family, food trucks, and various art displays by locals.

Art Walk is looking for visual and performing artists of all kinds as well as food vendors to submit an application by June 1.

The 2022 Art Walk will be held September 10 and 11 at the Lake Country Community Complex.

