Leann Patacic Imagery

Lake Country car show a success, despite smoke

The chamber announced another successful year of the car show, held last Sunday

The Lake Country Chamber of Commerce has announced that the annual Lake Country Customs and Classics Car Show was a big success.

The event was held Sunday, Aug. 19 in Swalwell Park. The chamber said the show was a success in its news release, despite the smoky skies.

“This year’s car show survey results have been coming in steady, and so far we’re happy to report we’re getting some excellent feedback and great reviews,” the release said.

Visit www.lakecountrycarshow.com over the next few days for more pictures of the show and information on this year’s top 10 favourites.


edit@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
9 chefs to use ingredients from Kelowna food bank to create delicious meal

Just Posted

Height variance sought for tower on Kelowna’s main downtown street

The Brooklyn, on Bernard Avenue, would rise to 26 storeys

Okanagan College offers new courses in film production

The college has a soundstage near Kelowna’s airport

Lake Country car show a success, despite smoke

The chamber announced another successful year of the car show, held last Sunday

Kelowna artist’s work proving popular

Painter David MacLean has one of his works licensed by a huge U.S. art licensing agency

Threat prompts evacuation of Kelowna retirement home

The investigation into the alleged threat remains active and ongoing at this time.

Big Island feels the effects of approaching Hurricane Lane

Hurricane Lane could be the most powerful storm to hit Hawaii since Hurricane Iniki in 1992

Okanagan lake pier signs ignored

Two suffer significant injuries diving off dock at Kal Lake despite signs prohibiting activity

Wildfire west of Olalla continues to grow

On Thursday 115 BC Wildfire personnel were assigned to the Old Tom Creek wildfire

Vancouver Island’s Green Grocers with Soul

Daisy and Adam Orser have a passion for local, quality food at the Root Cellar in Victoria

Handgun ban issue fires up candidates in B.C. city

Opinions vary on whether prohibiting handguns would stop gunplay in Surrey

Meet Sophie Fenlon, Executive Chef

Try her food at Victoria’s Vis À Vis bouchon Bar and the Penny Farthing Pub

40 BC Wildfire members fighting Snowy Mountain fire

The Snowy Mountain fire near Keremeos continues to be held

UBC professor creates ancient language for Hollywood blockbuster

The film Alpha is set 20,000 years ago

North Okanagan man facing impaired driving charge

Three vehicles involved in highway collision Tuesday night north of Enderby

Most Read