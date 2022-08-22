Lake Country church hosting back-to-school givaway

As families are getting ready for a new school year, Lake Country’s Willow Park Church wants to lend a helping hand.
On Aug. 28 at George Elliot Secondary School, families are invited to a back-to-school giveaway.
The church will be giving away backpacks, lunch kits and clothing.
Students will also have the chance to get a free haircut and enjoy a hot dog barbecue.
To help fight those back-to-school woes, there will be a bounce house, face painting, carnival games, and balloons for everyone to enjoy.
The event is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
People are encouraged to arrive early as special surprise giveaways are on a first come, first serve basis.
Learn more about the event on Facebook or by emailing events@willowparkchurch.com.
