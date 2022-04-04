Lake Country flies Ukraine flag

The Ukrainian flag has been raised in the district as a gesture of support

The District of Lake Country raised the Ukrainian flag Wednesday to show support for the country as the Russian invasion continues.

Ukrainian officials said the bodies of 410 civilians were found in towns around the capital, Kyiv, that were recaptured from Russian forces in recent days.

Council will make the official announcement at the April 5 regular council meeting.

The statement reads “Lake Country Council stands in solidarity with the Ukrainian people and the citizens of this community who keep close ties to Ukraine. We all hope for a peaceful and speedy resolution to this conflict.”

