Lake Country Food Bank battling misconceptions around assistance

The organization posted a video to Facebook to educate the community

The Lake Country Food Bank is speaking out about misconceptions in accessing its services.

“People are afraid we’re going to ask all their financial information and how they came to need the food bank.”

But that’s not the case.

“What we do ask is what is your source of income if you have one, do you reside in Lake Country, and those are basically your requirements.”

The food bank also requires identification.

Individuals and families can register online.

The food bank distributes food hampers once a month to clients which includes both fresh and nonperishable items. Dietary needs, baby formula, and pet food can be requested and the organization does its best to accommodate everyone’s needs.

Learn more about the Lake Country Food Bank, its services, or how you can help at lakecountryfoodbank.org.

READ MORE: Lake Country Fire Department tours Spion Kop fire mitigation work

Food BankLake Country

