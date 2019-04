The annual fundraiser will go towards Girl Guides of Canada programs

Mayor James Baker purchases a few boxes of Girl Guide cookies Saturday outside of the Lake Country Save-On-Foods. The girl guides sell cookies annually in order to fundraise for Girl Guide programs. (Submitted)

The Guide Guide cookie sellers are in full swing in Lake Country.

Mayor James Baker made a stop Saturday at the Save-On-Foods to purchase a box as the Lake Country girl guides made their first round in the district selling boxes.

Find cookies in your area by visiting the Cookie Finder Map online at www.girlguides.ca.

Cookies sales will go directly to the Girl Guides of Canada. The first cookies sold were in Regina in 1927.

