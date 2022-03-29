Fundraising efforts for a new playground at Peter Greer Elementary are underway. (File photo)

Lake Country mom fundraising for new play structure

A Go Fund Me campaign trying to raise $50,000 for a community playground at Blossom Montessori

Blossom Montessori Preschool has been given the approval to install a permanent play structure at Peter Greer Elementary.

Single mom Bryanna Lemiski said the existing playground has been vandalized for years and she believes there isn’t a safe structure for preschool-aged children like hers to use.

She has started a GoFundMe page to raise the money grants won’t cover.

Lemiski noted the preschool owner Tanya Bunnah looked at funding the playground herself, but it wasn’t feasible. “We’re in a very unique, tight situation because there is not a lot of funding; we don’t qualify for daycare funding, we don’t qualify for independent preschool funding because we’re on district land,” she said.

The Go Fund Me page has a fundraising goal of $50,000, of which less than $2,000 has been raised in over a month.

“Anywhere between $50,000 and $60,000 it’s going to cost,” Lemiski said. “It would mean the world if people could come together and help support this initiative because it is for the whole community.”

