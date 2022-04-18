(Lake Country Museum and Archives)

Lake Country Museum expanding with summer renos

The museum will remain open during construction

The Lake Country Museum and Archives is growing with renovations planned this summer.

The renovations will allow expansion of the day camp program and offer more space for community use.

In the coming months, the annex building south of the museum will undergo renovations which will allow the building to be used for three seasons of the year, instead of only one.

The plans also include new sewer systems, power upgrades, and a furnace replacement.

The museum says foodservice operations at the Patio Cafe will not take place during construction. A safe and hygienic workplace isn’t possible while work is underway.

The museum, however, will remain open with summer camps and extended hours from mid-May to the September long weekend.

