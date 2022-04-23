Lake Country piloting mobile visitor centre

The MVC will be in various locations around Lake Country between May and September 2022

The District of Lake Country is moving forward with a Mobile Visitor Centre (MVC) pilot project.

The contract to pilot the MVC has been awarded to Tourism Kelowna, who are set to manage and staff the unit with local Lake Country talent.

The District of Lake Country and Tourism Kelowna have successfully worked together for several years on different initiatives; most notably, Tourism Kelowna has a memorandum of understanding to perform the District’s destination marketing activities.

Beginning in May the MVC will be located in various high traffic spots in the community.

“Tourism and the way locals and visitors travel and make plans has rapidly evolved since the pandemic,” said Mayor James Baker. “Most locals and visitors spend time researching activities and planning out the day using available online information before arriving at any destination. Once they arrive at a specific location, such as the beach or walking trail, they could require additional information from a friendly local expert. Having local experts will make everyone’s Lake Country experience that much better.”

Information on where to find the MVC will be posted on the district’s website.

