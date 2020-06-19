Lake Country RCMP help baby deer through fence

The fawn attempted to squeeze itself through railings, according to the RCMP

A baby deer is safe and sound with its mother, thanks to the Lake Country RCMP.

According to Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy, the detachment received a frantic call about a fawn stuck in a gate at a Lake Country residence earlier in the week. When two officers arrived, they found the young fawn that tried to squeeze through the rails and couldn’t get out.

Several other deer were hovering in the area.

“Members were able to carefully extract the fawn without causing it damage. They placed it on the grass and it quickly scampered off to its mother appear none the worse for its ordeal,” Noseworthy said.

“It always puts a smile on our faces when we can help our local wildlife, especially a baby.”

READ: RDCO advising residents to be prepared for flooding

