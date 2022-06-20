Lake Country runners Conquer the Lake in support of KidSport

Runners took their mark at Beasley Community Park Sunday morning (June 19) to race in Conquer the Lake for KidSport.
Race Director Jennifer Andrews said the goal this year was set at $5,000 due to a late announcement of the event and the last two years didn’t go.
“It was over $7,000,” Andrews said proudly. “Our goal originally was to hit $10,000, but we started it quite late at the end of April which is a really short timeline for race planning. So, we’re pretty happy with that.”
A total of 230 people registered to participate in either the kids’ run, the five-kilometre run, or the half-marathon.
All the money raised will go to KidSport Kelowna which provides grants to kids up to 18 years old to help them cover registration fees.
KidSport Kelowna says last year it helped 51 kids off the sidelines and granted $8,700.
