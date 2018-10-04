Lake Country Food Bank managers Joy Haxton and Maggie Gareau fill up hampers at the food bank. - Image Credit: Al Waters

Lake Country runners welcome for food bank fundraiser

The Summit Challenge Trail Race takes place Oct. 28

Lake Country runners can get involved in a challenge that will benefit the food bank.

The Summit Challenge Trail Race is designed for trail running enthusiasts. Taking place on Spion Kop Mountain Trails in Lake Country, Oct. 28, at 9 a.m. this event will collect donations and funds for the Lake Country Food Bank.

“This event is to raise donations for the food bank, it’s the first year for the event, it’s an outdoor thing and we’re trying to promote and encourage to get outside,” said event organizer Shannen Beckinsale.

“What we have here, the Spion Kop trail system which was developed by Walk Around Lake Country is pretty impressive,” she said. “It’s also impressive how many people don’t know about it.”

READ MORE: Lake Country Food Bank celebrates expansion

The aim for the trail run is to not only fundraiser but to advertise the nature in Lake Country’s backyard, Beckinsale said.

Test your legs on a three, six or nine kilometre timed trial or take the ultimate Summit Challenge, an eight-km treck which climbs 500 m of elevation to the lookout tower.

Register online at lakecountryrunclub.ca and receive a free beanie if you’re one of the first 40 participants. Registration requirements include a nonperishable food item.

“For us it’s pre-Christmas so for us, we don’t have that much that’s going on,” said food bank manager Joy Haxton. “Now the produce is spent for the summer, we’ve had our first frost coming in so we’re not getting the produce that would have tied us over while we were low on canned items, so now the need picks up,” she said.

“A lot of our users of the food bank are seasonal, so they may be busy and not come in the summertime because they’re often the people that are picking the fruit. Often a lot of them work in the orchards or the farms doing the work, get laid off, and we see them coming back to the food bank in the winter months,” Haxton said.

The food bank is currently out of granola bars.

