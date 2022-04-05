Lake Country skate park contractor rememered with memorial skate

As a tribute to the man who built it, Ty Ulvaan and Tyson Jones are hosting a memorial skate for Al Jones at the Swalwell Skate Park in Lake Country.

In high school, Ulvaan and his skateboarding buddies were tired of getting kicked out of the IGA parking lot and bussing to and from Kelowna just to ride their boards. So, he started a petition and fundraiser to build a skate park. Local contractor Al Jones was the mastermind behind the build.

“He was a homebuilder, a contractor, so he decided to put in some time and help us build the skate park with his construction knowledge,” Ulvaan said. “He recently passed away from a brain aneurysm a couple of years ago and with our kids now getting into the skateboard scene…I thought it would be fun to get us all back together, us old school Winfield skate park kids and our kids to skateboard in memory of Al Jones.”

Ulvaan is planning to use the memorial skate to fundraise for a brain aneurysm foundation but has yet to decide on one.

“We are hoping to get some sponsors,” Ulvaan stated. “I know my business will be sponsoring a barbeque. My business is Wolf Creek Window and Door Solutions out of Westbank.”

The mem

