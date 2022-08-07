Lake Country’s Ghostly Garlic is moving to Alberta this fall

Farmers Nick and Jenn plan to return to the district for the annual Garlic Festival

Ghostly Garlic products will still be available for purchase online (Brittany Webster - the Calendar)

Noses tingled from the smell of garlic at Lake Country’s Garlic Festival in Oyama.

The festival featured over 50 vendors including event host Ghostly Garlic.

It was announced near the end of the day that Ghostly Garlic owners Jennifer McAnulty and Nick Forrester will be moving to Alberta in the fall and taking the business with them.

Ghostly Garlic farmers Nick and Jenn hug friends after it was announced they will be moving to Alberta in the fall (Brittany Webster - the Calendar)

“We are moving early October, but we will be here every year,” McAnulty said, noting they will come back to host the annual event with the help of the Frances Callaghan who manages the Kelowna Farmers’ and Crafters’ Market.

“When we moved here we didn’t know too many people, and when we started at the markets everybody was really welcoming,” McAnulty commented. “Especially our friend Laura who passed away last August, she was just open arms and we’ve felt it ever since we’ve been here. There’s no other community like the market community, it’s really special.”

Ghostly Garlic has been making products for about four years.

The couple is moving to be closer to family, but has no intention to leave the garlic farming life behind.

“We might move back one day, but for now family is priority.”

McAnulty said products will still be available online and they hope to visit the Okanagan for markets in the future.

The Garlic Festival was held at the Oyama Community Hall from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Lake Country Garlic Festival was held at the Oyama Community Hall on Sunday, Aug. 7 (Brittany Webster - the Calendar)

READ MORE: Lake Country lottery ticket worth $500K

@thebrittwebster

brittany.webster@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Farmers marketsLake Country