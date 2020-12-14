Lake Country’s toy drive is a huge success, despite COVID-19

Central Okanagan is filled with giving residents who donated over 235 toys and $7000 in cash

Lake Country RCMP have gathered 235 toy donations and collected approximately $7,000 for the holiday toy drive this year, according to the RCMP website.

COVID-19 has created challenging times for many British Columbians, and Lake Country has tried to create brighter holidays for less-fortunate residents.

The annual Cram the Cruiser event became a holiday toy drive in an effort to collect new, unwrapped toys for the Lake Country Food Bank’s 2020 Christmas hamper program.

“Coming into this festive holiday season, during such uncertain times, we were so worried we wouldn’t be able to put Christmas gifts under the tree for children in need,” said Joy Haxton, manager of the Lake Country Food Bank.

“We know this year has been so tough on us all, and we are so grateful that our community stepped up yet again to support us. Any time we turn to our town for help, it always pulls through for us and one another.”

Since 2012, the Lake Country police holiday events have generated 14,500 pounds of donated items, 235 unwrapped gifts and just over $50,000 in cash.

