Land in Summerland was owned by Pierres

Johnny Pierre settled in the area in 1886 and recored the land as a reserve

This photograph was taken in 1905 or 1906.

The fenced foreground is present day Rosedale Avenue. The one house in the distance is the Barclay Ranch House.

The Barclay Ranch house is the yellow painted home on Victoria Road South, just north the large roundabout.

Most of the land in between these two sites, was Penticton Indian Reserve #3, owned by Antoine and Johnny Pierre.

In 1905, there was a land exchange and Indian Reserve 3A was created adjacent to IR#1, near Faulder.

These lands became Summerland’s downtown.

Summerland was incorporated as a municipality on Dec. 21, 1906. The first election was held Jan. 14, 1907 and the first council members were sworn in on Jan. 21, 1907.

