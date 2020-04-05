Land once belonged to Grand Chief Nicola

From 1826 to 1860, the Summerland area was named Nicola Prairie.
This is an old term meaning “Nicola’s land.” In this case, this was Grand Chief Nicola’s land.
With silt bluffs to the east, stone cliffs to the north and Trout Creek Canyon to the south, the land provided good protection.
Chief Nicola is buried at the top of Okanagan Lake, overlooking his Okanagan Nation.
The name Prairie Valley is a remnant of this history.
To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.
news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.