Grand Chief Nicola is buried at the top of Okanagan Lake, overlooking the Okanagan Nation. (Summerland Museum photo)

Land once belonged to Grand Chief Nicola

Summerland was once known as Nicola Prairie

From 1826 to 1860, the Summerland area was named Nicola Prairie.

This is an old term meaning “Nicola’s land.” In this case, this was Grand Chief Nicola’s land.

With silt bluffs to the east, stone cliffs to the north and Trout Creek Canyon to the south, the land provided good protection.

Chief Nicola is buried at the top of Okanagan Lake, overlooking his Okanagan Nation.

The name Prairie Valley is a remnant of this history.

This map, from 1827, shows Nicola Prairie. The community of Summerland was once named Nicola Prairie, after Grand Chief Nicola. (Summerland Museum map)

