LandmarkLove event raises $25,000 for Central Okanagan Food Bank

The event was held over the Mother’s Day weekend

Picture left to right Tammie Watson CDO Central Okanagan Food Bank, Dave McAnerney, The Stober Group/Landmark District, Keith Brewster Stober Foundation, Dave Gautier Crowe MacKay, Trevor Moss CEO Central Okanagan Food Bank (May 22, 2020)

Details Design held its first annual #LandmarkLove Mother’s Day Gift Bag fundraising event, at Landmark 6, on May 9.

The event was sponsored by the Landmark District, Crowe MacKay, and the Stober Group.

In one week the event was complicately sold out, raising $25,000 for the Central Okanagan Food Bank while celebrating mom’s special day in the Okanagan.

The Mother’s Day gift bags were valued at $25 and featured a bouquet of flowers, local goodies, gift certificates, and opportunities to win numerous grand prizes.

“We are incredibly grateful for the support of all organizations involved,” said Trevor Moss CEO for the Central Okanagan Food Bank. “Since the COVID-19 crisis forced many local businesses to abruptly close their doors and lay off staff, we’ve had a significant increase in the amount of residents in need of our services” he says, “these funds will go a long way to ensure local families and households facing financial insecurity have the nutritional food support required to sustain a healthy life”.

There has been a significant rise in foodbank usage across Canada since the outbreak of COVID-19, as a result of mass layoffs. The Okanagan was also affected by layoffs with the cost of living remaining one of the highest in the country.

Dave Gautier of Crowe MacKay said the stress involved with having to choose between paying your bills and purchasing food is something that is affecting many people right now.

“As a community coming together and supporting the Central Okanagan Food Bank, we can help remove some of those stressors and ensure everyone has a meal on the table and food in their cupboards,” he said.

The Central Okanagan Food Bank is dedicated to providing much needed food and support to local families and households in Kelowna and West Kelowna.

For those wishing to donate online the foodbank is accepting online donations. cofoodbank.com/donate

