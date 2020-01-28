Lecture series celebrates Okanagan art

David Doody presents at Vernon Art Gallery for UBCO Lecture Series

UBCO is getting creative with its latest lecture series.

Vernon residents can learn firsthand about art and creative processes when UBCO professor David Doody presents at the Vernon Public Art Gallery Thursday, Jan. 30. As part of their ongoing program: UBCO Lecture Series, the event runs from 6 – 8 p.m.

The VPAG has partnered with the Faculty of Creative and Critical Studies at the University of British Columbia Okanagan to provide an opportunity for the local arts community to experience a university-level lecture and speak to artists directly. During his presentation, Doody will focus on his personal practices and the idea of collaboration. He will share about The Uptown Mural Project, an urban-art initiative he started in the community of Rutland. The goal of this project was the beautification of Rutland and to encourage community involvement.

READ MORE: Uptown Rutland kicks off street art project

“Our UBCO lecture series is an opportunity for members of our community to step up their knowledge and delve deeper into how they explore art. We are pleased to be able to tap into some of the professional expertise available to us through our close proximity to the UBC Okanagan,” said Dauna Kennedy, Vernon Art Gallery executive director.

The UBCO Lecture Series is a great opportunity for the arts community to connect. It creates a welcoming and non-intimating environment for the public to learn and interact with each other and the artists. Its programs like this that support the tight-knit arts community here in Vernon, said Kennedy.

Admission is by donation.

READ MORE: Vernon’s Caetani Centre travelogue sold out

