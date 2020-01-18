‘Lift for Wills’ community fundraiser to support Penticton boy fighting cancer

This Sunday, stop by World Gym Penticton for by-donation drop-in classes, a silent auction, more.

A fundraiser at World Gym this Sunday aims to support nine-year-old Wills Hodgkinson of Penticton who is back in hospital for another round of chemotherapy treatment after new tumours were discovered on his lungs just before Christmas. (Contributed)

The community is once again rallying behind a Penticton boy who continues his fight against cancer.

In December, the Western News reported that after a year free of cancer, nine-year-old Wills Hodgkinson suffered a cancer relapse and was back at B.C. Children’s hospital.

Since then, many individuals, businesses and organizations have stepped up to help the family, once again.

Another fundraiser is set for this Sunday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at World Gym in Penticton. The day-long event will include a silent auction, of which 100 per cent of proceeds will go to Wills and his family to assist with treatment costs.

The event, titled ‘Lift for Wills’ will feature a variety of fitness classes every hour, led by gym instructors volunteering their time. All drop-in classes are by donation.

The workouts switch every hour, on the hour, and include a WGA HIIT Camp, Hard Core, Squash, Boxing Basics, Yoga, Kids Class, Spin, Step and Yoga again to finish off the day.

Gusto Ferrari is also donating pizza which will be sold by the slice.

The event was organized in part by gym co-owner Tricia Roy, who’s son goes to school with Wills.

“We asked a bunch of our instructors if they would donate an hour of their time so that we could do a class every hour, on the hour for the whole day,” Roy said.

“It just started blossoming from there. Next thing we knew we were talking about a silent auction… then the restaurant got involved and they’re doing pizza by donation,” she added.

Roy said they’ve also received some great items donated from the community for the silent auction.

So far the response from locals has been positive, with about 30 people confirmed to be attending on social media.

Roy added that some who cannot attend Sunday’s event have already stopped by to donate cash directly to Wills and his family.

On Sunday, the gym will be selling hoodies at $60 each with the words #LiftForWills on the front and back.

“I can’t even imagine how difficult it would be going through that, watching your child suffer like that,” said Roy.

“So anything we can do to help ease the burden a little bit is beneficial I think.”

