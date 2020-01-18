A fundraiser at World Gym this Sunday aims to support nine-year-old Wills Hodgkinson of Penticton who is back in hospital for another round of chemotherapy treatment after new tumours were discovered on his lungs just before Christmas. (Contributed)

‘Lift for Wills’ community fundraiser to support Penticton boy fighting cancer

This Sunday, stop by World Gym Penticton for by-donation drop-in classes, a silent auction, more.

The community is once again rallying behind a Penticton boy who continues his fight against cancer.

In December, the Western News reported that after a year free of cancer, nine-year-old Wills Hodgkinson suffered a cancer relapse and was back at B.C. Children’s hospital.

READ MORE: Nine-year-old Penticton boy fighting cancer with a smile

Since then, many individuals, businesses and organizations have stepped up to help the family, once again.

Another fundraiser is set for this Sunday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at World Gym in Penticton. The day-long event will include a silent auction, of which 100 per cent of proceeds will go to Wills and his family to assist with treatment costs.

The event, titled ‘Lift for Wills’ will feature a variety of fitness classes every hour, led by gym instructors volunteering their time. All drop-in classes are by donation.

READ MORE: Teacher organizing fundraiser for nine-year-old Penticton boy fighting cancer

The workouts switch every hour, on the hour, and include a WGA HIIT Camp, Hard Core, Squash, Boxing Basics, Yoga, Kids Class, Spin, Step and Yoga again to finish off the day.

Gusto Ferrari is also donating pizza which will be sold by the slice.

The event was organized in part by gym co-owner Tricia Roy, who’s son goes to school with Wills.

“We asked a bunch of our instructors if they would donate an hour of their time so that we could do a class every hour, on the hour for the whole day,” Roy said.

“It just started blossoming from there. Next thing we knew we were talking about a silent auction… then the restaurant got involved and they’re doing pizza by donation,” she added.

Roy said they’ve also received some great items donated from the community for the silent auction.

So far the response from locals has been positive, with about 30 people confirmed to be attending on social media.

Roy added that some who cannot attend Sunday’s event have already stopped by to donate cash directly to Wills and his family.

On Sunday, the gym will be selling hoodies at $60 each with the words #LiftForWills on the front and back.

“I can’t even imagine how difficult it would be going through that, watching your child suffer like that,” said Roy.

“So anything we can do to help ease the burden a little bit is beneficial I think.”

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
New book released on the untold Indigenous history of Revelstoke

Just Posted

One-woman comedy show coming to Kelowna next week

Cree actress Michelle Thrush will be performing at Rotary Centre on Jan. 24 and 25

UBCO partners with Boeing to test new anti-ice coating technology

The coating could one day be applied to all airplanes to prevent ice buildup

Kelowna’s last video store, Leo’s Video, to remain open despite failed sale

Kelowna’s last video rental store will remain open and under its namesake’s ownership

Construction starts for new middle school in Lake Country

H.S. Grenda Middle School is scheduled to open in Sept. of 2021

Two-vehicle collision slows traffic on Highway 97

Harvey is down to two lanes heading east past Dilworth is closed while crews clean up

Cold snap brings ideal conditions for Okanagan icewine

Take an inside look at how icewine is made

‘Lift for Wills’ community fundraiser to support Penticton boy fighting cancer

This Sunday, stop by World Gym Penticton for by-donation drop-in classes, a silent auction, more.

Closed mills, housing surge support a positive forecast for lumber industries

B.C. lumber producers have closed mills accounting for 18% of province’s capacity, RBC report says

Good Samaritan pays part of rent for B.C. woman facing eviction in can-collecting dispute

Zora Hlevnjak, 76, supplements her pension by collecting cans and receiving public donations

Princeton – a Prince Town in waiting?

The Town of Princeton has been waiting 160 years for a Royal… Continue reading

Group builds shelters for Vernon’s stray cats

Twenty insulated cat shelters were constructed by volunteers and delivered around town

Revelstoke already double last year’s snowfall

The city is just below halfway to the snowiest winter on record

True Stories: Okanagan memoir-writers, reading

Reading with local North Okanagan writers Art Dalton, Patti Shales Lefkos, Raven Dahl, Janelle Hardy

COLUMN: Choosing a face to show the world

It will not be easy to select the face to display on Canada’s new $5 bill

Most Read