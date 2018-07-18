Line-up announced for RCMP Musial Ride in Kelowna

Cops for Kids Charitable Foundation today announced the line-up of entertainment that will accompany the RCMP Musical Ride when they perform for two shows in Kelowna on Thursday, August 9. TD Bank Group will present the world renowned Royal Canadian Mounted Police Musical Ride, which will come to Prospera Place for the first time in 13 years.

In addition to the extraordinarily recognized RCMP Musical Ride performing its Canadian tradition of cavalry drills, choreographed to music, during both an afternoon matinee and an evening performance on Thursday August 9 each performance will be accompanied by family friendly entertainment and fun for all ages.

Leading up to the much anticipated Musical Ride, the Central Okanagan Dog Agility Club will have a demonstration by some of their members. It’s an exciting sport in which a dog and handler team run through numbered courses to navigate obstacles within a certain time limit.

Alongside the Central Okanagan Dog Agility Club, the Police Dog Services section of the Kelowna RCMP Detachment will provide a canine demonstration of their own. RCMP police service dogs will show off some of the specialized skills and abilities they must be ready to perform day-to-day in the field, including criminal apprehension techniques.

“We are excited to have these two groups showcasing their skills and talents for our expected sell-out crowd,” said Superintendent Brent Mundlein a press release. “Both groups have the ability to keep you on your toes and cheering from your seats prior to the iconic Musical Ride.”

In anticipation of the 32 horses and their mounted riders, there will be a presentation of drumming and dancing by Westbank First Nation member Tara Stanley, and the Canadian National Anthem sung by Sophia Rideout. Thanks to our generous partners and donors, all proceeds raised during both events go directly to support children in medical, physical, or traumatic crisis across south eastern British Columbia.

Event tickets can be purchased at www.selectyourtickets.com

