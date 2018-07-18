File photo News file

Line-up announced for RCMP Musial Ride in Kelowna

The family friendly event takes place August 9

Cops for Kids Charitable Foundation today announced the line-up of entertainment that will accompany the RCMP Musical Ride when they perform for two shows in Kelowna on Thursday, August 9. TD Bank Group will present the world renowned Royal Canadian Mounted Police Musical Ride, which will come to Prospera Place for the first time in 13 years.

In addition to the extraordinarily recognized RCMP Musical Ride performing its Canadian tradition of cavalry drills, choreographed to music, during both an afternoon matinee and an evening performance on Thursday August 9 each performance will be accompanied by family friendly entertainment and fun for all ages.

Related: RCMP’s Musical Ride to perform in Kelowna

Leading up to the much anticipated Musical Ride, the Central Okanagan Dog Agility Club will have a demonstration by some of their members. It’s an exciting sport in which a dog and handler team run through numbered courses to navigate obstacles within a certain time limit.

Alongside the Central Okanagan Dog Agility Club, the Police Dog Services section of the Kelowna RCMP Detachment will provide a canine demonstration of their own. RCMP police service dogs will show off some of the specialized skills and abilities they must be ready to perform day-to-day in the field, including criminal apprehension techniques.

Related: Mountie meets the monarch

“We are excited to have these two groups showcasing their skills and talents for our expected sell-out crowd,” said Superintendent Brent Mundlein a press release. “Both groups have the ability to keep you on your toes and cheering from your seats prior to the iconic Musical Ride.”

In anticipation of the 32 horses and their mounted riders, there will be a presentation of drumming and dancing by Westbank First Nation member Tara Stanley, and the Canadian National Anthem sung by Sophia Rideout. Thanks to our generous partners and donors, all proceeds raised during both events go directly to support children in medical, physical, or traumatic crisis across south eastern British Columbia.

Event tickets can be purchased at www.selectyourtickets.com

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
New summer market hits Kelowna

Just Posted

Shadow Ridge links celebrate 30th anniversary

Kelowna golf course looks to overcome adversity

Line-up announced for RCMP Musial Ride in Kelowna

The family friendly event takes place August 9

Neighbours jump into action after grass fire ignites 10 feet from Kelowna home

Multiple fire halls responded to a grass fire on the 800 block of Mount Royal Drive.

UBC researchers uncover new ways to reduce opioid abuse

Nanotechnologies can help screen patients and classify at-risk people

Update: More lightning forecast as storm sparks 38 new wildfires in B.C.

22 new fires in are burning in the Kamloops Fire Centre according to the BC Wildfire Service.

VIDEO: Vernon residents quick to jump on lightning fire

Thanks to the residents’ efforts, crews were able to quickly suppress the fire.

One year later: Still no suspects in killing of 13-year-old B.C. girl

Marrisa Shen was killed in Burnaby’s Central Park on July 18, 2017

Pike Mountain fire still out of control but did not grow overnight

Twenty-two new blazes reported in Kamloops Fire Centre Tuesday

BC Games opening ceremonies promise to be magical

Features Shane Koyczan and his band, Asani, parade of athletes, and lots more

VIDEO: Toronto Raptors send DeMar DeRozan to Spurs in colossal NBA trade

Toronto also sent Jakob Poeltl and 2019 first-round pick, gets Kawhi Leonard and Danny Green

Traffic to Vancouver Island to be heavy for BC Summer Games, BC Ferries warns travellers

Advises travellers to plan ahead

Banff’s bathroom bears returned to the park after 15 months of rehab in Ontario

Black bears, now yearlings, were sent to the Aspen Valley Wildlife Sanctuary in Ontario last April

‘Recovery high schools,’ per diems urged to better manage addiction in B.C.

BC Centre for Substance Use says focus needs to shift to from overdose prevention to long-term care

UPDATED: Four small wildfires reported near Revelstoke following Tuesday night storm

Four new wildfires are currently burning near Revelstoke following Tuesday night’s lightning… Continue reading

Most Read