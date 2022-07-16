‘Live art’ installations on Bernard Avenue, Kelowna

Meet me on Bernard brings so much vibrant energy to Kelowna’s downtown that even the art came to life.
Bernard Avenue is closed to vehicular traffic between St. Paul Street and the sails statue from July 1 to Sept. 5 this summer.
The bustling street is lined with patios, shops, places to lounge and interactive art installations.
There are seven murals placed throughout Kelowna’s downtown core that come to life with the free Augle app.
Using the app’s camera function, you can watch the pieces move to the groove of Kelowna’s summer.
