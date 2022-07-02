A rainbow crosswalk in Peachland. (Contributed)

Local groups look to paint rainbow crosswalk in Penticton

The Downtown Penticton Association will request council’s approval on July 5

A local group is looking to bring a rainbow crosswalk to downtown Penticton, in support of the 2SLGTBQIA+ community.

Brett Turner, president of the Downtown Penticton Business Improvement Association (DPBAI), will stand before council on July 5 asking for approval to paint a rainbow crosswalk at the intersection of Front Street and Lakeshore Drive East.

The DPBIA, along with Travel Penticton and the South Okanagan Similkameen Pride Society, have partnered to provide $4,000 in funding for the project.

Turner, the newly-named president of the association, has asked to appear at council’s committee of the whole meeting on Tuesday, which starts at 1 p.m.

A similar initiative was presented to council during Pride Month when Queen’s Park Elementary teacher Nicole Simons asked for a rainbow crosswalk to be installed at school on Power Street.

The student-led idea was unanimously supported by council.

READ MORE: Students help bring rainbow crosswalk to Penticton during Pride Month

