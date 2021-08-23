Local Kelowna church to host back-to-school giveaway event for families

Willow Park Church and the Mennonite Central Committee (MCC) will be hosting a back to school giveaway on Sunday, Aug. 29 at the Willow Park Church parking lot from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

The event will be held in the parking lot of the Willow Park Church at 439 Highway 33 in Rutland. Families will receive free backpacks, lunch kits, water bottles, school snacks, school supplies, socks and other items. All items are brand new and will be offered on a first come first serve basis.

“This is a free community event and we invite everyone to attend. The last school year was disrupted by the pandemic. Now, we are getting back to normal, so hopefully the children can have a good year,” said pastor Jeremy Crowe.

A free barbeque lunch will also be provided along with entertainment such as bounce houses, balloons, clowns and carnival games. The church is also looking for volunteers such as parking attendants, backpack attendants and bounce house supervisors to help with the event.

Those interested in participating in the back-to-school giveaway can visit the event’s website for more information.

