Longtime Kelowna seniors society director to retire

A staple of Kelowna’s senior community is hanging it up after almost a quarter-century.

Vi Sorenson has been the Executive Director of the Kelowna Seniors Outreach Services Society for 24 years and will be leaving the position this summer.

“I am delighted with everything we have achieved together over the years at the Society, and am proud of so many of the people we have helped,” said Sorenson. “I’m now ready to make room for new leadership to build on the years of success of the Society.”

Under Sorenson’s leadership, the society was able to establish cornerstone programs such as Better at Home and Seniors Centre Without Walls, which connects seniors virtually or via telephone.

Chair of the Board David McInerney praised Sorenson for her work in helping the society through the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The Society could not be where it is today without Vi’s leadership, devotion, and passion. We have grown from a small grassroots organization to one serving thousands of seniors and their families every year.

“We are saddened to see her leave, but we are grateful for her tireless efforts in cultivating and growing our impact and reach since 1998.”

The society’s Board of Directors has formed a search committee to recruit a new candidate to fill the role.

Sorenson added that she will miss “all the staff, volunteers and clients” she has met in her years at the helm.

My time with the society has been the most meaningful and fulfilling time of my career, and I will take the lessons I’ve learned and all the great relationships with me as I look forward to new adventures. I will certainly remain an active member of the community.”

