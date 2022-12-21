West Kelowna Health Centre volunteers Ingrid Hawthorne (l) and Connie Griffen. (Photo/Virginia Nymeyer)

Longtime volunteer in West Kelowna leaves legacy after retirement

Ingrid Hawthorne retired from the Health Centre in November

Contributed by Interior Health.

Connie Griffin works in administrative services at the West Kelowna Health Centre.

One of the volunteers she’s worked with since 2001, Ingrid Hawthorne, now in her late 80s, retired at the end of November. Ingrid originally began volunteering in the baby clinic where she would greet the parent, get the baby checked in, and record their weight and measurements.

The role has changed many times over the years, and now volunteers mostly act as greeters. Ingrid also volunteered at influenza clinics, greeting and registering people or being the line-up traffic director.

“Ingrid has always been reliable,” said Griffin. “She would show up early, and was very dependable and prepared for the day. She was always willing to go the extra mile. We will miss her dearly.”

Ingrid particularly enjoyed working with young families.

“I loved the opportunity to interact with the parents and babies,” she said. “I enjoy the little ones! It has also been great to get to know some of the nurses and office staff. We’ve had a good relationship over the years. I always tell the parents that we have the best nursing staff out here in West Kelowna.”

Griffin, and volunteer services coordinator Katherine Durk, arranged a special retirement tea party for Hawthorne. Interior Health volunteers, staff, and Ingrid’s family were there to celebrate and acknowledge Ingrid for her many years of service.

