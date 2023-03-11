Look for a new feline friend with the help of Alleycats Alliance in Kelowna

Are you looking for a new cat?
Alleycats Alliance was on scene at PetSmart on Banks Road Saturday, March 11, hosting an adoption event for people looking for a new feline friend. Volunteers were showing available cats to the people interested in bringing one home.
They also had colouring for kids and a guess the jellybean jar. By donation, people could enter for the chance to win the jellybean jar by guessing how many candies are in the jar.
And if you’re worried you missed out on Saturday, don’t, because Alleycats will be at PetSmart on Sunday, March 12 as well from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
