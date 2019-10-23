Lorenzo’s Cafe is having its last show - a Halloween costume party hosted by the Legendary Lake Monsters - on Saturday, Oct. 26. (Photo: Lorne Costley)

Lorenzo’s Cafe has its last hurrah in North Okanagan

The music venue east of Enderby is shutting down after 24 years, and plays its final show Oct. 26

Lorenzo’s Cafe will be filled with zombies, ghouls and other walking-dead types this weekend to help the Enderby music venue come alive for one last night.

The Cafe is closing its doors after being a pillar in the North Okanagan’s intimate live music scene for the past 24 years, and its grand finale – a Halloween costume party hosted by the Legendary Lake Monsters on Saturday, Oct. 26 – is already sold out.

“It’s going to be a lot of people having a good time, a lot of great costumes and people letting their hair down and enjoying the last hoot at Lorenzo’s,” said Lorne Costley, the owner of the Cafe who built it out of a 100-year-old school house on Mabel Lake Road and equipped it with lanes from an old bowling alley to serve as the dance floor.

Costley’s feelings have remained more or less the same since he announced he was closing doors a month ago. He’ll miss regularly seeing the cafe’s faithful following and the musical acts that came from all over the world to play the venue, but he’s content with having more time to travel and enjoy life in the Okanagan.

What’s different now in the final week before closing time is that the reality of the lifestyle change he’s heading towards has more firmly set in.

“It’s becoming more of a reality instead of just an image in the future, where now I realize I’m actually going to do it,” he said.

On the other hand, there are elements of running the business that he won’t be missing – elements that attest to the difficulty of keeping such a business running for decades on end.

“The regulations and the permits and all that is monumental,” Costley explained. “The building codes keep changing, the Regional District has got different demands on me and the Department of Health is always adding new demands and regulations.”

“The bureaucracy and the regulations are immense, and they occupy a lot of your money and your time,” said Costley, who also had to promote the venue endlessly despite regularly having renowned musical acts to offer, due to the remoteness of its location.

“Every business has got challenges and this one has its share,” Costley said.

From musicians and customers both, he’s been receiving a lot of kind words and support.

“Lot’s of people have been responding saying they’re sorry to see it go, but they can see why because they’ve been here enough and they know that there’s been full nights and there’s been empty nights, and that’s the reality.”

Costley hasn’t yet sold the building (which happens to have the ideal architectural style for a Halloween party). While it’s a difficult area to run a business, he could see it being the future home of a large family.

“Especially if the kids are into gymnastics or ballet, since the dance floor would be a big area to play on.”

READ MORE: Halloween musical creeps onto the Summerland Community Arts Centre stage

READ MORE: Haunted happenings revealed with Vernon ghost tours

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

Previous story
Behind the blue and white Carnival clown mask

Just Posted

Impressive hometown win for Okanagan Marathon runner

Vik Bains celebrated his first-ever career win on his Kelowna home course on Oct. 20

Rockets continue road trip Wednesday night in Prince Geroge

Kelowna dropped game one of their four game road-trip on Saturday against Kamloops

Quails’ Gate Winery to celebrate 30 year anniversary

A limited amount of tickets are available for the event

Hundreds attend first annual climate and food conference in Kelowna

Over 25 industry experts spoke at the two-day event

Kelowna Gospel Mission hosts street-hockey game to fight homelessness stigma

The hockey game was filmed to bring more attention to homelessness in the Okanagan

Raptors Bling: NBA champions receive their rings in pre-game ceremony

There are over 650 diamonds — at a weight of 14 carats — in the 14-karat yellow gold ring

Greta Thunberg declines invitation to Victoria due to time, not ferry emissions

Thunberg confirmed that she will be joining a climate strike at the Vancouver Art Gallery on Friday

Fire extinguished in roof of Shuswap retirement residence

Residents moved back to Lakeside Manor in Salmon Arm from regional district building

‘Havoc and chaos:’ Alberta separatist group gains support as Liberals re-elected

The idea is getting interest from people in Saskatchewan, Manitoba and parts of British Columbia

Feds finally decriminalizing drugs possible – but it’s up to Jagmeet Singh, expert says

National pharmacare was one of Singh’s most highly-touted platform policies

Lorenzo’s Cafe has its last hurrah in North Okanagan

The music venue east of Enderby is shutting down after 24 years, and plays its final show Oct. 26

In the news: Wexit, Brexit and Trump sparks outrage

There’s been a surge of support for an Alberta separatist group

Jody Wilson-Raybould should use social media to amplify her voice: experts

But being an Independent has never been easy

Morning Start: How much of your pint do you spill in your beard?

Your morning start for Wednesday, October 23rd, 2019

Most Read