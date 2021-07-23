Lost necklace with memorial pendant found in West Kelowna

Woman’s son found the necklace while swimming in West Kelowna, believes pendant contains ashes

Is your necklace missing?

A Lower Mainland woman is using the power of social media to try and return a necklace to its rightful owner after her son found it a week and a half ago.

Sandra Palm posted on Facebook that she was in West Kelowna with her son when they came upon the necklace.

“My son found this necklace while diving off of the docks,” she wrote.

“I can’t know for sure, but the rectangular pendant looks like it may have ashes inside it.”

She said the thumb drive-sized pendant has a name engraved on the back as well.

Besides the pendant that Palm said contained ashes, the necklace also features a cross and a miniature crucifix.

