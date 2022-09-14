A staff member carries bedding in one of the suites at Toronto’s Interval House, an emergency shelter for women in abusive situations, on Monday February 6, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

A staff member carries bedding in one of the suites at Toronto’s Interval House, an emergency shelter for women in abusive situations, on Monday February 6, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

LOVE YOU campaign supports Kelowna Women’s Shelter

The shelter’s executive director says awareness is priceless

Kelowna Women’s Shelter is getting a helping hand from Shoppers Drug Mart.

The LOVE YOU program will be collecting donations from local Shoppers Drug Mart stores to support the Kelowna shelter.

Kelowna Women’s Shelter provides safe accommodation and essentials to women and children fleeing from domestic abuse.

The shelter’s executive director Allison McLauchlan says, “Around 44 per cent of women have experienced some form of psychological, physical, or sexual violence by an intimate partner, so the stats are pretty staggering.”

McLauchlan says this campaign is about more than just the funding.

“But also for the awareness that Shoppers Drug Mart and the LOVE YOU campaign will generate through their local stores. The awareness that it will bring to the community that the Kelowna Women’s Shelter is still here and we are constantly turning families away due to lack of capacity,” McLauchlan explains. “Even though it’s great to have the donations to help our programs, the awareness piece that the LOVE YOU campaign is priceless.”

McLauchlan encourages people to reach out and ask questions if they notice someone may be a victim of domestic violence.

She also says any woman experiencing intimate partner violence can call the shelter for assistance.

Since 2011, the LOVE YOU program has supported more than 450 women’s charities annually across Canada.

“We are very honoured and humbled to be a part of this year’s LOVE YOU campaign.”

Learn more about the LOVE YOU by Shoppers Drug Mart campaign or donate by visiting their website.

The campaign runs until Oct. 14.

READ MORE: Study co-authored by B.C.’s top doctor says 80% of kids have had COVID-19

