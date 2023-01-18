Macchiatos and Mounties: come ask a Kelowna cop anything

Coffee with a cop at The Jammery on Jan. 19

Come out on Jan. 19 for coffee with a cop. (Kelowna RCMP/Submitted)

No question about local policing is off limits, says the Kelowna RCMP that will be at The Jammery in Kelowna on Jan. 19 for coffee with a cop.

Last week’s meetup with the community’s local Mounties was a success, with Kelowna RCMP Media Relations Officer Cst. Mike Della-Paolera saying that there were some “really good conversations”.

“It was nice to see their comfort level when speaking with us.”

He added that the officers really enjoyed the event as well.

Stop by The Jammery between 9:30a.m.-11a.m. to help break down the barriers between police and community members.

No purchase of a coffee is necessary.

READ MORE: Collaborative effort keeps Kelowna daycare open for 3 more months

READ MORE: Feedback wanted on how off-leash dog project went in Lake Country parks

@JakeC_16

Jake.courtepatte@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

City of KelownacoffeeRCMP