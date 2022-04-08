Make Ukrainian Easter eggs during weekend festival in Kelowna

As the atrocities in Ukraine continue, residents in Kelowna try to remain positive as they volunteer and raise funds for the country caught in a devastating war.

On April 10, families are invited to the Ukrainian Catholic Church for a special Easter bazaar to raise funds for Ukraine through traditional food and crafts.

A Pysanka workshop will be the highlight of the festival, where everyone is invited to make Ukrainian Easter eggs that are decorated with traditional folk designs using a wax-resist method. The workshop will take place from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and is $30 per child, $40 per adult or $90 for a family. A portion of all proceeds will be used to buy medical supplies for frontline hospitals and help Ukrainians who are making their way to Canada.

Those wanting to attend the workshop should bring, a pencil, a container to take eggs home in and additional raw eggs if you would like to make more than one.

Limited spots are available, contact oksymac@yahoo.ca or call 306-471-0340. The church is located at 1091 Coronation Avenue.

