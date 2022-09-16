(KCR - Community Resources/Facebook)

Make your free time useful by finding the right fit at the Okanagan Volunteer Fair

More than 75 non-profit organizations will be on site looking for new volunteers

Have some spare time and want to help out and make connections around Kelowna?

Well you’re in luck, as the Okanagan Volunteer Fair is taking place tomorrow (Sept. 17), put on by KCR Community Resources.

The 25th annual fair is an opportunity for people around Kelowna to learn about various volunteer opportunities in the Central Okanagan. People can make connections as they explore the more than 75 non-profit organizations that will be at the event and decide which one (or more) is the best for them.

The organizations make an impact over a wide way array of categories including service work, recreation, art and culture, and more.

“The Okanagan Volunteer Fair is a fantastic way to match volunteers who are wanting to make an impact with organizations that do so much to make our community richer,” said Ellen Boelcke, KCR Community Resources Executive Director. “The fair is always a feel-good event and a celebration of the volunteers that drive the mission of non-profit organizations from all sectors.”

KCR Community Resources says this year’s event is important because so many organizations were significantly impacted by the pandemic over the last two years.

The fair is being held at the Parkinson Recreation Centre from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Here is the list of all the organizations that will be set-up looking for new volunteers.

