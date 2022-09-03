Making Waves: Peachland puts on Mural festival to celebrate Labour Day weekend

Peachland is looking a little more colourful as new murals have been painted around town as part of the Making Waves Mural Festival.

The two-day festival got started on Saturday (Sept. 3) at the Peachland Community Centre, Cousins Park, and the Peachland Art Gallery and Visitors Centre and runs until Sunday afternoon.

Various performances are happening throughout the area during the two days, including a three-hour workshop on Sunday taught by Mereo Zorro, who painted one of the new murals in town.

Other activities include the Okanagan Folk School Artisan Fair, a chance for kids to paint their own mural of the Ogopogo, an art exhibition and more.

On Sunday, Penticton-born and nine-year old Monica Nadj will be making her stage debut by playing the accordion for everyone to enjoy.

Part of the festival is also to walk down to Town Lane, between First Street and Second Street to take a look at three new murals in town. They are located outside the Peachland Royal Canadian Legion and behind the Peachland Pharmacy.

The family-friendly event is free for the public to enjoy this Labour Day weekend.

For a full schedule of events, visit the Making Waves Festival website.

