Marriage proposal on the big screen at Enderby drive-in

Kelowna man gets engaged in front of hundreds to Vernon sweetheart

Rally Tarjan made a big impression at the Starlight Drive-In Saturday.

With the help of staff at the Enderby attraction, the Kelowna lad was able to project his marriage proposal on the big screen to his girlfriend, Jade Lamoure of Vernon.

“Rally made a video that he arranged with the theater owner to have played during the trailers before the first movie,” said mom Heather Lamoure. “This is all a surprise for the bride-to-be…she knows a proposal is coming soon but has no idea about the drive in.

“It is their nine-month anniversary of their first date, which took place at the Starlight theatre.”

