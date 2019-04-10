This is the second massage fundraiser Jennifer Burton has put on in support of her sister and brother-in-law. (Photo submitted)

Massage fundraiser to help Vernon man battling cancer

This is the second fundraiser Jennifer Burton has organized in support of her brother-in-law, Carlos Thomas.

Last fall, Vernon locals Jocelyn and Carlos Thomas received devastating news. Carlos, a well-known, self-employed painter in town, was diagnosed with a rare form of throat cancer.

After months of referrals and uncertainty, he decided to move back to Mexico to undergo treatment. Hearing the news, much of Vernon began rallying behind the couple, donating to Go Fund Me projects and local fundraisers. One of the first efforts came from Jocelyn’s sister, Jennifer Burton.

Burton, a registered massage therapist, decided to hold a massage fundraiser in November to help pay for the expenses associated with treatment. She raised over $5,300.

Related: Vernon rallies around family battling throat cancer news

“Since the last fundraiser, lots has changed,” said Burton. “Carlos has had two rounds of chemotherapy in January, which shrunk his tumour significantly so they were able to go in for surgery in February and it went really well but he still has cancer in his throat so they’re going to treat that with radiation and that started this week.”

After the success of her first fundraiser last year, Burton has decided to host another similar event to help with the continuing costs associated with treatment.

“This fundraiser is going to be a bit smaller than last time,” she said. “It’ll be me and two other girls doing the massages and then, we’re also going to host a raffle instead of a bake sale.”

The event will be held May 4 (9 a.m. – 5 p.m.) and May 5 (9 a.m. – 1 p.m.) at Arise Chiropractic and Wellness in Vernon, unit 27. The event will be Cinco de Mayo themed. Those interested can sign up for a 30 minute massage for a minimum donation of $20 by emailing Burton at jenn.burton18@gmail.com. Any businesses interested in donating items for the raffle, can also reach Burton via email.

“It has been pretty hard but we’re trying to stay positive. Carlos came home for 10 days in March and it was nice to have him home because the kids and Jocelyn have been home here in Vernon since January,” she said. “The kids have been doing really well and they have lost some teeth and that’s the biggest thing they want to tell dad. It’s been pretty good but of course, some moments are harder than others.”

She also noted that because some of the hardest parts are associated with the financial aspect of being able to afford the treatment, she wants to thank the community for supporting them.

“We are just really grateful to the Vernon community for all their donations and the donations for the raffle. I went to businesses earlier this week collecting donations for the raffle and no one turned me down,” said Burton. “We’re just really grateful.”

Related: Vernon fundraisers help local family battling throat cancer

Related: Massage fundraiser already making a difference

To report a typo, email:
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com.

Follow me on Twitter @BrieChar
Email me brieanna.charlebois@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook.

Previous story
The good, the bad, the ugly: SilverStar recaps ski season

Just Posted

Widow evicted from home on WFN land after husband dies

A 64-year-old woman will have to move from her home on WFN lands

BC Hockey Hall of Fame Induction ceremony comes to the Okanagan

Comedian Gerry Dee will host the induction July 19 in Penticton

West of Hell brings progressive thrash metal to Kelowna

West of Hell will be in Kelowna April 24

Okanagan swimmer gets Parapan Am Games nod

Jacob Brayshaw, 16, of Coldstream named to Canadian team that will compete in Lima, Peru in August.

Kelowna Indigenous language conference to highlight importance of fluency programs

The Celebrating Salish Northern Conference will be held Friday at UBCO in Kelowna

Sutherland Bay and Sarsons Park set to close next week for flood restoration work

Construction of new shoreline protection methods will help remediate further erosion

B.C. introduces law to require cars, trucks sold by 2040 be zero emission

The legislation would apply to new vehicles for sale or lease

31 ducks found dead in Tsawwassen were malnourished

Environment Canada says birds died of natural causes, possibly because of poor weather

North Okanagan regional district promotes Kal Lake balance

Directors trying to balance preseving drinking water quality and recreation on lake

Okanagan astronomer talks about the importance of first-ever black hole image

Eight observatories worked together for breakthrough

Man dies on Sunshine Coast after police try to arrest him

Police watchdog notified after police responded to a report of a suspected fraud at a bank

Judge admits contested documents into B.C. child bride trial

Crown prosecutors sought the admission of fundamentalist Mormon records into child removal case

Erosion prompts evacuation alert along Shuswap creek

Fears grow as Newsome Creek rises and continues to erode its banks

U.S. court wrongly took money from 9/11 widow and daughter

The 7-0 decision ends a decade-long dispute between a probate court and Carolyne Hynes

Most Read