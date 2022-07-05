Meet Me on Bernard kicks off the summer in Kelowna

Kids playing yard games at the 2022 Meet Me on Bernard summer closure (Brittany Webster - Capital News)

It’s that time of year again.

Bernard Avenue in downtown Kelowna is now pedestrian traffic only, and Tuesday kicked off the Meet Me on Bernard summer closure.

“I still recall our official opening last year,” Kelowna Mayor Colin Basran said to the crowd. “It was in some pretty sweltering heat, so I’m glad we had some better temperatures to help set up this year.”

Restaurant patios have expanded into the street, large yard games are available to play, and tons of art made by locals is on display.

Executive Director of the Downtown Kelowna Association Mark Burley said there are a few different features this year.

“The DKA block party returns on the 23rd of July. It’ll look a little bit different because we have so much going on with all these beautiful animations… And we’re bringing a Show and Shine on Bernard down here on August 20.”

This year also features a mobile pass that can be downloaded for free. It includes discounts and incentives to visit local businesses.

“All I have to say is welcome to downtown Kelowna,” Burley boasted. “And I’ll meet you on Bernard.”

