Memorial fundraiser planned for victim of deadly Kelowna crane collapse

Cailen Vilness pictured with his girlfriend Jaydean. He was planning to propose to her before he was killed in a crane collapse in Kelowna. (GoFundMe)

Another memorial fundraiser is planned for the friends and family of one of the victims of Kelowna’s deadly crane collapse.

August Luxury Motorcars is hosting the event for Cailen Vilness, a car-lover who had “an absolute heart of gold and kept it on his sleeve.”

“We are putting this event together in memory of him, as well as to support the family. If you knew Cailen, he was a jack of all trades and in his eyes, an absolute master of all of them,” reads the event page.

“One of his many passions, was the car and automotive industry. He loved the cars, the people, modifications and everything that goes with it.”

Vilness’ Ford Focus ST and his family will be at the event, which begins at 1 p.m. on Saturday and will carry through the evening.

