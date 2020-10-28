Vernon singer-songwriter Andrew Allen will make a special appearance at the in-person and virtual Emily Dahl Foundation’s Modern Happiness: A Chat with Eric Termuende event Nov. 3, 2020. (Contributed)

Mental health advocate joins happiness chat in North Okanagan

Versed public speaker teams up with Emily Dahl Foundation to equip virtual guests with tools to live a happier life

From the stage of TEDx to Vernon’s Powerhouse Theatre, keynote speaker and best-selling author Eric Termuende is asking residents this Tuesday how they can redefine happiness and success in these unprecedented times.

The Emily Dahl Foundation, founded in 2019 in memory of founder Sherman Dahl’s daughter, will take its positive messaging for young people to a global audience from the stage of the Powerhouse Theatre on Nov. 3, 2020, 7 p.m., in this joint venture with Termuende.

A virtual “fireside conversation” with the future-shaping speaker focused on workplace culture and one-degree shifts that build communities will discuss “modern happiness.”

“The change we’ve seen in the past six months is unprecedented,” Termuende said in a teaser video. “That the world we’re living in is busier and more noisy than it’s ever been before. How is it we can redefine happiness on our own terms? Redefine success on our own terms and ultimately find fulfilment on the deepest level?”

Joining Termuende will be the founder of national youth mental health charity Jack.org, Eric Windeler.

Windeler started Jack.org 10 years ago when he and his wife, Sandra Hanington, lost their son to suicide. Windeler has since put aside his business interests and runs Jack.org full-time.

He works tirelessly to inspire discussion about mental health, especially among young people.

Windeler was the recipient of the 2013 Champion of Mental Health Award from CAMIHI and the QE Diamond Jubilee Medal. He was honoured by Queen’s University in 2015, receiving an honourary degree recognizing his work in the field of mental health.

In 2017, Windeler and Hanington received the Meritorious Service Cross (civil division) from the office of the Governor General.

“I yearn for the day when mental health achieves parity with physical health and when all those in need of support are comfortable reaching out,” Windeler wrote. “A Canada (and a world) where the system of care provides everyone the help they deserve.”

“Although there will be limited seating for the live event,” Dahl said. “The event will be broadcast virtually for all to participate.”

The in-house audience at the Powerhouse Theatre will be kept under the provincially health ordered limitation of 50 people.

Guests will also be treated to a special performance by Vernon’s own singer-songwriter Andrew Allen.

“The Emily Dahl Foundation is ready to go with this event with the goal of helping others touch true happiness in this busy world.”

Audience participants can expect to be equipped with “actionable tips and tricks to live a happier life full of fulfilment, compassion and integrity,” Termuende said.

RSVP online at eventbrite.com.

Eric Termuende and the Emily Dahl Foundation are presenting a virtual 'fireside conversation' on modern happiness from the stage of the Powerhouse Theatre in Vernon Nov. 3, 2020, at 7 p.m. (YouTube)

